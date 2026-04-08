31 minutes ago

Paris Saint-Germain and Atlético Madrid secured commanding first-leg victories in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, taking firm control of their ties ahead of next week’s decisive second legs.

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‎In Paris, Paris Saint-Germain delivered a composed 2-0 win over Liverpool. Rising star Désiré Doué opened the scoring early, finding the net in the 11th minute to give the hosts a dream start.

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‎The French champions maintained their dominance and doubled their advantage in the second half through Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whose strike in the 66th minute puts PSG in a strong position heading into the return leg.

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Meanwhile, in Spain, Atlético Madrid stunned 10 man FC Barcelona with a clinical 2-0 away victory.

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‎Julián Álvarez broke the deadlock just before halftime, when Cubarci brought down Someone resulting in a red card for the Barcelona young defender, giving Atlético a crucial lead at the break and reducing Barcelona to 10. Norwegian striker Alexander Sørloth then sealed the win in the 70th minute, silencing the home crowd and handing Diego Simeone’s side a significant advantage.

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‎With both ties finely poised but leaning in favour of PSG and Atlético, attention now turns to the second legs next week, where Liverpool and Barcelona face an uphill battle to keep their Champions League hopes alive.