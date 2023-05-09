4 hours ago

The management of the University for Development Studies (UDS) will today, May 9, inaugurate a committee of experts tasked to investigate the cause of the collapse of a six-storey building at its City Campus at Sagnarigu.

The six-storey building, which was under construction collapsed on Saturday, May 6, after a rainstorm.

It was expected to serve as lecture halls for students upon completion.

Speaking to Citi News, the Head of University Relations, Abdul Hayi-Moomen said the report of the committee would be made public.

“It’s early days yet for anyone to be able to confirm exactly what caused the building to collapse. We urge everyone to be patient and wait for the committee that will be named to finish its work and come out with its report. When the committee comes out with its report, we will ensure that being a public university, we will tell the public exactly what happened,” the

There were no casualties after the collapse of the building. Some residents who spoke to Citi News said they suspect poor construction work led to the incident.

Security personnel manning the campus refused to allow journalists access to the scene of the incident.

The UDS City campus runs graduate programmes and hosts the newly established School of Business.

The latest incident at the UDS City Campus at Sagnarigu comes days after two separate three-storey buildings collapsed at Madina and Adentan in Accra.

Source: citifmonline