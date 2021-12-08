2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) through its development partnership with the UEFA Assist is undertaking the Football for Women programme for stakeholders and the Twenty Women’s Premier League (WPL) clubs.

The Football for Women Programme which is under the Capacity Building Pillar of UEFA Assist began on Monday, December 6, 2021 at both the GFA Secretariat and the Technical Centre at Prampram. The programme at the Secretariat was specially made for the management members while that at Prampram was for created for coaches in the women's game.

The management programme commenced with participants mainly GFA staff led by General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo. Other staff members were drawn from Human Resource, I.T, Competitions, National Teams, Integrity and Compliance Office, Marketing and Club licensing Departments. UEFA Officials took participants, including members of the Women’s Premier League Committee, through the Opening and Restitution Meeting and the Governance Structure.

The second session which focused on Public Sector had 35 participants in attendance from the Women Premier League Management Committee, Marketing and Communications Managers from the 20 WPL Clubs and the media.

The program will last for 5 days with the Technical aspect taking place at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Prampram for women's national team coaches, U-15 Girls coaches across the country and the coaches of the 20 Women’s Premier League clubs.

The UEFA Assist Football for Women programme consist of a comprehensive range of workshops that aims at showcasing how to implement effective governance structures to grow Women’s football and increase awareness and participation.

The workshops is also aimed at demonstrating how to successfully professionalize, commercialize, promote and market women’s football and women in football.