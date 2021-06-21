50 minutes ago

A four-day on-site training programme for selected Women U-15 football coaches started on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.

The course which falls within the GFA’s Women’s football grass-root development programme is led by UEFA /FIFA coach instructor, Hesterine De Reus.

The UEFA Assist Football Coaching Course which is an equivalent of License D will see 20 Physical Education Teachers and 10 Regional Women’s Football Development Coaches going through series of training programs in both theory and practical aspect of coaching.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Prosper Harrison Addo (Esq.), entreated all participants to take the course seriously to improve upon female participation in football activities in Ghana.

‘’Some few weeks ago we had most of the theory aspect online and this is just a continuation of the course and also to do more practical work. he said.

‘’On behalf of the Ghana football Association, the Executive Council and the entire football fraternity, I wish to say this is one of the key things we are doing in terms of bringing more girls (female players) into the game and so your role is very crucial and important to the Women’s game.

‘’If you have been reading wide from FIFA, you will notice the future now is the women’s game and we don’t want to be left behind.

‘’This course is very important to the Executive Council and you are our ambassadors so I will urge that you pay attention throughout because, that is what you will impact into the young ones to ensure that the girl child gets involve more.

‘’We want you through this course, help the FA in ensuring that there is parity between the girls in football and boys in football is improved per our plan’’ the Genera Secretary added.