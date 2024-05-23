1 hour ago

The recently renovated University of Ghana Enterprise Limited (UGEL) hostels on the University of Ghana campus flooded following a heavy downpour on May 22, 2024.

Footage shared by campus-based Radio Univers shows extensive flooding in several corridors and some rooms.

These images have cast a spotlight on the state of the UGEL halls, which were renovated with a US$16 million budget allocated by the government in order for the facility to serve as a Game Village for the recent African Games.

In another report by TV3, students residing in the diaspora halls expressed their dissatisfaction with the current conditions of the halls.

Despite the refurbishment, parts of the halls leak, the reading rooms and kitchens are in poor condition, and students are struggling with inadequate Wi-Fi connectivity.

“When we saw the renovation, we thought by the time we come back, life in the diaspora halls would be very good. But, when we came, we saw otherwise,” one student told TV3.

“Currently, most of the rooms lack tables and chairs,” another student lamented.

Watch the video below :