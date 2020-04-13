3 hours ago

Jamang Abdulai Jamal-deen a post graduate student at the university of Ghana who hails from chereponi in the Northern region has donated assorted items to the aforementioned district to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items included Veronica buckets, liquid soaps and tissue papers.

Mr. Jamal-deen explained the move as part of his private initiative to help control and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus considering the proximity of the district to neighboring Togo.

“as a proud son of the land I see it very necessary to present these items which I know will be managed and kept at vantage positions to help curb the spread of this deadly virus. As citizens it is our responsibility to complement the President's efforts in fighting COVID-19. It is my hope to donate more items in the coming days” Mr .Jamal-deen stated

Mr. Iddrisu Awal, Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic party , the treasurer and the youth organizer received the items on behalf of the party, which will subsequently be handed over officially to the District Chief Executive. They Thanked Mr. Jamal-deen for his kind gesture and promised to use them for the intended purpose.