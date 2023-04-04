5 hours ago

The University of Ghana (UG) has called for the removal of the judge hearing the substantive case between the university and some students of Commonwealth Hall.

The University claims the affinity of Justice Francis Obiri with the Commonwealth Hall means he is likely to be biased against the university.

The demands by the University were part of a Motion of Certiorari filed by the lawyer of the University of Ghana, Kwabena Adu-Kusi on March 31, 2023.

He explained that “the learned trial judge’s relationship with Vandals of Commonwealth Hall of the University of Ghana and his conduct of the case so far suggests bias or a real likelihood of bias.”

According to the motion, Justice Obiri “was officially attached to Akuafo Hall as a resident during his undergraduate studies. This notwithstanding, he stayed in Commonwealth Hall throughout his undergraduate studies and was actively involved in vandalism and its ideologies.”

This comes after an Accra High Court placed an interlocutory injunction on the residential policy decision by the University of Ghana (UG).

This was after some frustrated students of the Commonwealth Hall of UG on Friday, January 6, 2023, filed a lawsuit against the university for directing residing students to seek accommodation outside the campus.

The University of Ghana’s Pro Vice Chancellor, Professor Gordon Awandare in supporting the affidavit said the judge “was officially attached to Akuafo Hall but was at all material times during his studentship in the University of Ghana, resident at Commonwealth and by definition a Vandal.”

Click here to read the UG’s Notice on Motion Certiorari

Click here to read the UG’s Notice on Motion Certiorari Supplementary Affidavit

Source: citifmonline