A 19-year-old Ugandan has picked nomination papers to vie for the presidency in the upcoming general elections.

Hillary Humphrey Kaweesa said he had always been a leader and was qualified to lead the country.

He said he would fund-raise for the 20m Ugandan shillings ($5,400;£4,100) nomination fees.

Mr Kaweesa is also required to collect 100 signatures in every district for his nomination. The country has more than 100 districts.

The constitution allows any Ugandan citizen who is above 18 years to vie for the presidency.

The teenager joins legislator Robert Kyagulanyi - popularly known as Bobi Wine - and former army general Henry Tumukunde who have declared interest to run against the incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

Hillary Humphrey Kaweesa, 19, a S.6 vacist and a former student of Mengo Senior Secondary School, has picked presidential nomination papers from the Electoral Commission.

