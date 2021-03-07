1 hour ago

Ghana won the U-20 AFCON on Saturday night the first time since the triumphant and talented bunch of Dede Ayew, Samuel Inkoom, Ransford Osei, Dominic Adiyiah etal did so.

Whiles Ghana was chasing for glory other players where also eyeing individual awards with the top goal scorer price up for grabs.

Dreams FC and Ghana striker Percious Boah was in hot chase for the golden boot award as he had scored three goals going into the finals.

Before going into the finals Uganda's Derrick Kakooza had five goals two more than Percious Boah and it did not change as neither player was able to add to his tally.

Boah impressed a lot and wanted to become the first Ghanaian since Ransford Osei won it 12 years ago to repeat the feat.