UG’s decision on Gyampo, Butakor harsh but accepted – Francis Sosu

53 minutes ago

Lawyer for suspended University of Ghana lecturers, Francis-Xavier Sosu has described the Disciplinary Committee’s decision as “a little too harsh”.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Butakor have been handed six and four months suspension without pay respectively, following investigations into the BBC’s ‘Sex for Grades’ documentary.

The suspensions take effect from January 1, 2020.

The statement issued by the University’s Public Affairs Department Monday indicated that the two senior officers are also required to undergo “appropriate training on the University of Ghana’s Sexual Harassment and Misconduct Policy as well as the Code of Conduct for Academic Staff of the University of Ghana.”

“They will be required to receive a positive assessment after the training before resumption of their duties. They are also required to undergo annual assessment for a period of 5 years,” a statement from the university said.

But Mr. Sosu says it is strange that his clients are being required to be subjected not only to training but also to an annual assessment for five years in this regard, given the fact that they were not found guilty of any sexual misconduct.

“It is for this reason that we find the decision to be a little too harsh and the university’s communiqué as misleading," the human rights and public interest lawyer said in a statement issued Tuesday.

He, however, said both Prof. Gyampo and Dr. Butakor have accepted the decision and would respect it. “Our Clients have made it clear to us that as senior members of the University, they do not want to further litigate this matter in court or have a protracted dispute over the issue.”

Read the statement below:

myjoyonline.com