3 hours ago

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in the Volta Region has paid all debt owed the Electricity Company of Ghana.

At the beginning of the nationwide revenue mobilization exercise, UHAS owed ECG GH¢1,442,000 but paid GH¢1 million on March 20, 2023, and settled the remaining GH¢442,000 on April 13, 2023.

According to the ECG Volta Regional Acting General Manager, Ing. Michael Buabin, “We would like to commend the University of Health and Allied Sciences for supporting our revenue mobilization exercise through the patriotic act of paying their bill”.

Ing. Buabin called on all customers and other institutions to emulate UHAS by paying all their bills to enable ECG gather enough revenue to sustain the electricity supply chain.

“We want all customers and institutions to prioritize the payment of electricity bills to enable ECG complete existing projects and initiate new ones to provide stable power supply”, he appealed.

The Vice Chancellor of UHAS, Prof. Lydia Aziator, underscored the mutually beneficial relationship between the two institutions and called for a sustained relationship.

Source: citifmonline