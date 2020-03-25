40 minutes ago

The reality of Boris Johnson's coronavirus lockdown started to become clear today as boyfriends and girlfriends who do not live together were told not to visit each other's homes.

The Prime Minister last night urged the nation to stay at home and said people should only leave for food, medicine, exercise or work if 'absolutely necessary'.

He also announced a ban on all social gatherings of more than two people in a desperate attempt to stop the spread of the deadly disease.

The practical ramifications of the measures are now starting to sink in with Number 10 today telling people who are dating that they should not visit their partner's house.