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Stephen Akuoko, a Ghanaian businessman based in the UK has been sentenced to two years in prison in the United Kingdom after being found guilty of serious food hygiene violations, authorities have confirmed.

In addition to the custodial sentence, the 62-year-old has been banned from operating any food business for five years and ordered to pay £2,500 in court costs.

Akuoko, who operated under the name Tribal Foods in Watford, had been supplying ready meals to supermarkets and corner shops for over three years before his activities were uncovered.

Investigations revealed that he stored mackerel in highly unsanitary conditions, including in his bathtub and on the bathroom floor near a toilet—practices that posed a significant risk to public health.

According to a report by The Telegraph dated April 7, 2026, efforts by the local council’s environmental health team to inspect his premises were initially unsuccessful. However, a fire incident at his residence on Haines Way in October 2024 exposed the conditions.

Firefighters who responded to the blaze discovered large quantities of fish being stored improperly, prompting further investigation.

Akuoko pleaded guilty to two food safety offences at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on February 11, 2026, and was later sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on April 2, 2026.

The council stated that the prosecution was necessary due to the severity of the hygiene breaches, his lack of cooperation during the investigation, and the potential danger posed to consumers.

Delivering judgment, Francis Sheridan strongly condemned Akuoko’s actions, warning that such reckless practices could have led to serious illness or even death.

The case highlights the critical importance of maintaining strict food safety and hygiene standards, particularly for businesses involved in food production and distribution.