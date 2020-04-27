39 minutes ago

Families of medics who tragically lost their own lives to coronavirus after bravely trying to save others will receive a £60,000 life assurance payout, Matt Hancock revealed tonight.

The Health and Social Care Secretary made the announcement as he fronted the daily Downing Street press conference to reveal 82 NHS workers and 16 social care staff had died so far.

The payout has echoes of lump sums paid to the families of military personnel who are killed while fighting for the nation.

Mr Hancock said: 'I feel a deep personal sense of duty that we must care for their loved ones.