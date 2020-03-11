3 hours ago

UK's Health Minister, Nadine Dorries who fell ill on Friday March 7 has tested positive for coronavirus.

Dorries has been self-isolating at home since receiving the diagnosis. She is the first Member of Parliament to be diagnosed with coronavirus, prompting concerns about the potential spread of the illness at Westminster and even at Downing Street where she attended a reception last week.

In a statement released by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), it is understood that the Conservative MP is recovering.

The statement reads in part;

“I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

“Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice. I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.”

Dorries in her tweet, expressed concern for her 84-year-old mother who will be undergoing medical tests having exhibited potential symptoms of Covid-19.

Thanks for so many good wishes. It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84year old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.

Matt Hancock, the health secretary also tweeted:

“Really sorry to hear Nadine has tested positive for coronavirus. She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers.”

62-year-old Dorries reportedly met hundreds of people in parliament over the past week and attended a reception with Boris Johnson at Number 10. All health ministers including Health Secretary Matt Hancock are reportedly set to undergo testing for the virus following Ms Dorries' diagnosis.

This is coming after the sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which so far has a total of 382 cases. There are also speculation of parliament being suspended to limit the spread of coronavirus among MPs, peers and staff.