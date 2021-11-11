30 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have appointed Umar Abdul Rabi as their new first team assistant coach.

He replaces Charles Anokye who was relived of his duties recently after joining the club as replacement for Yaw Acheampong.

"Medeama is delighted to announce that Umar Abdul Rabi has been appointed Assistant Coach on a three-year deal." the club announced on the official website

Rabi is returning to the club since helping the side to qualify to the Second Division over a decade ago.

The young tactician replaces Charles Anokye Frimpong – whose appointment was mutually terminated.

Abdul Rabi said: “I am thrilled to be back as the assistant coach of Medeama SC,” he told medeamasc.com

“Medeama has been a huge part of my young coaching career and I’m glad to continue that relationship.

“I was the coach when we were in Division Three and qualified the team to Division One. My former boss Karim Zito joined us and together we qualified again to Division One.

“After that I left for Red Bull Academy and subsequently to Right to Dream where I spent 10 years.

“I am very happy to join the group and look forward to working under my boss Ignatius Fosu as we aim to keep our focus and turn things around.”

The new assistant coach was also in charge of Wassaman United at some point.