Managing Director of Ghana Premier League giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore has rubbished reports that the club's deal with kit manufacturing company Umbro has been terminated.

He says the club will still be kitted by Umbro this season as they still remain their kit sponsors contrary to reports.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi FM, he says the club will be using the same Umbro kits design they wore last season as the season was truncated.

"We are wearing Umbro and we will continue to wear Umbro, I have been in constant talk with them to strengthen the relationship and even make it better."

"We are using the same jersey,it was not just one given to us.In terms of actual,it is not the exact one we wore that we will still use because we have other pairs."

"It will be unfair on our supporters that they’ve bought this magnificent and high quality jersey and they will have to dump it after using it for half a season so it was on balance we took the view to reuse the jersey but in terms of the actual jersey they wore that’s not the same they will use this season because we have extra pairs."he added.