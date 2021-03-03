23 minutes ago

Ghana is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines as part of measures to curb the Coronavirus pandemic.

Six hundred thousand (600,000) doses of AstraZeneca vaccine under the COVAX vaccine programme were procured into the country.

About 20 million Ghanaians are expected to be vaccinated and according to sources, the government has planned to receive 42 million vaccines.

Among the 42 million vaccines are the 600,000 vaccines already in the country.

However, the United Nations is reported to soon give Ghana over 13 million free vaccines.

Broadcaster Kwami Sefa Kayi revealed this on his morning show ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM.

''The UN is bringing us 13.2 million doses. So, that's for about 6.1 million people in Ghana'', he said.