A 32-year-old man, Richard Ayi-quaye, has sustained severe injuries after his uncle stabbed him multiple times at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The uncle, Annan, reportedly committed the act after sending the victim on an errand.

Narrating his ordeal, Richard told Adom News the suspect asked him to deliver a message to his mother, which he did.

This, he said, was about his mum asking all her children to vacate the house over what his uncle claimed was their misconduct.

But his uncle, he claimed, attacked and stabbed him multiple times without provocation.

“He pushed my mum, who attempted to intervene, and while I was lifting her from the ground, he stabbed me severely in the back but I didn’t feel it until my mum started shouting when she saw the blood,” he narrated.

Richard, who said he still does not know his offence sustained deep cuts on his back, forehead, and other parts of his body.

Mr Annan absconded after committing the heinous crime and is yet to be arrested.