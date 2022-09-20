3 hours ago

A group calling itself the Coalition of Unemployed Graduate Nurses Assistants, Clinical and Preventive on Tuesday poured onto the streets of Tamale, protesting over what they say is a failure by government to post them since graduating in 2019.

According to them, staying at home for three years without any form of employment is affecting their livelihoods.

They are therefore calling on government to consider the well-being of its citizens and employ more health workers.

Here are some members of the coalition expressing their frustration to Citi News:

“We have followed this up over and over again to no avail. The last time we followed up, we were told a committee had been set up to look into the issue, and from what they are telling us, they do not have money now.”

“They only gave us the clearance because we wanted it, but for now, they don’t have money in their coffers, so they said we should give them more time. We are disappointed because things are not easy,” he added.

Source: citifmonline