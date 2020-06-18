34 minutes ago

The Commercial Division of the Accra High Court has struck out the 68 charges against Dr Kwabena Duffuor and eight others in the ongoing Unibank case.

This was after the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisah has prayed the court for the old charges filed in March to be dropped.

According to the DPP, the prosecution is amending some portion of the earlier charge sheet with a new one filed on June 17, 2020.

The court presided over by Justice Philip Bright Mensah, a Court of Appeal judge sitting with the additional responsibility as a High Court judge struck out the old charges as withdrawn.

The court in striking the case out said, all the accused persons are discharged of the old charges. But their plea will be taken for the new charges.

Their plea is currently being taken of the new charges.

Meanwhile, the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Jennifer Dadzie last week dismissed an injunction application filed by the Receiver appointed to liquidate uniBank to halt an arbitration hearing with the shareholders of the bank.

The court dismissed the Receiver’s application to injunct the parties from obeying the court’s order saying the parties should go for arbitration which the receiver himself had earlier opted for.

The Receiver appointed to liquidate Unibank in June last year filed an application in court to halt an arbitration hearing with shareholders of the bank.

The application filed by lawyers for the Receiver, Nii Amanor Dodoo of Accounting firm KPMG, was asking the court to also make a determination on the previous ruling which directed the case for arbitration.

The Receiver referred the matter to court after owners of uniBank sought to challenge the bank’s liquidation by Bank of Ghana.