ACCRA, 21st February 2022 – As a joint effort of the government of Ghana, Japan, and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a new project to strengthen the competencies of the Rice value chain in order to catalyze the use of modern technologies, realize higher value creation, and comply with market requirements was launched on Friday.

The project will build the capacity of value chain actors - mainly farmers, agro-traders, crop processers, and public supporting institutions - by activities focusing on quality assurance, increased productivity and business competitiveness, as well as the supply of equipment. The use of best practices and modern management systems will enhance the quality of the harvested rice and the products derived from it.

Rice is an important crop in Ghana, with a steady increase in consumption over recent decades due to population growth, urbanization and changes in consumer habits. However, multiple challenges across the value chain are holding back the full development potential of national rice production.

The government recognizes that efforts to make the domestic rice value chain more competitive would not only contribute to economic growth and structural transformation, but also to solving developmental challenges like poverty and job creation for youth, women, and other vulnerable population groups.

The project will be implemented by UNIDO in coordination with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the government of Japan under the funding scheme of the government of Japan. The formal launch of the project was marked by a ceremony bringing together the Government of Ghana, represented by Mr. Yaw Frimpong Addo, Honourable Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr. Hisanobu Mochizuki, Japan’s Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana; and Mr. Fakhruddin Azizi, UNIDO’s Representative in Ghana.

