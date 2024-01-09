3 hours ago

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has revealed that Unilever personal care brands, including Rexona (Shield, Sure), Dove, Dove Men+Care, and Axe, are the latest Official Sponsors for its upcoming continental championships.

The sponsorship includes the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024.

Unilever becomes the exclusive 'Personal Care consumer goods partner' for the two tournaments and will collaborate with CAF on various football initiatives across Africa.

This partnership continues Unilever's history as a significant partner in football events globally.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023, commencing on January 13, is expected to attract a viewership of over 800 million worldwide.

The TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2024 is scheduled for the summer in Morocco.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe expressed pleasure in welcoming Unilever as an Official Sponsor, emphasizing the contributions of sponsors to making CAF competitions and African football globally competitive and appealing.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “Our partnership with Unilever and our sponsors are contributing to CAF achieving its objective of making CAF Competitions and African Football globally competitive and appealing to football fans and broadcasting viewers in Africa and worldwide.

We are pleased to welcome Unilever as the latest Official Sponsor of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2023 and the TotalEnergies Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024.

We are also delighted with the numerous sponsors that we have been announcing over the past year and are excited about the new sponsors who continuously approach us with the intention of partnering with CAF.”

CEO of Unilever International, Mr. Assem Puri, expressed excitement about engaging a large audience through the partnership and the opportunity to connect with the future generation of football athletes across Africa.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) and engage a large audience through our Personal Care brands.

Through this partnership, we are also excited to connect with the future generation of football athletes across the African continent and help them grow.”