39 minutes ago

Former player and management member of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr. George Kennedy has urged the current regime to unite all past management and board members of the club.

He says that the days of animosity between the past and the present should be banished in order to move the club forward.

Mr Kennedy on Wednesday led a group of old players of the club to pay a visit to the head coach of the team Dr. Prosper Ogum.

Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based FOX FM, the former player and board member urged the present administration to unite all:

"There’s always division in Kotoko and our presence at the training ground today is an indication that it is time for reconciliation.

The new coach(Prosper Nettey Ogum) has given us the due respect as old players, called and sought for our support and that is the starting point."

"So as we ready to support the coach, it is also time for the current management to call on all past management members, deliberate and seek diversified opinions for the progress of the club.

Asante Kotoko is a family, we must all come together, forget the past and restart the building of the club to restore the past glories. There shouldn’t be any division or whatsoever."

"This rebuilding of unity starts with the current management, they have to avail themselves and welcome the views of the past servants of the club.

They must realize that they have predecessors and must accord them the due respect and seek their views for the progress of the club."