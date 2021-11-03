54 minutes ago

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, has called on the rank and file of the party to channel their energies into promoting party peace, unity and harmony.

He also urged them to desist from actions that sought to ruin their electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 polls.

He said the government was working assiduously to accelerate socio-economic development across the country, hence it behoved party members to embrace unity and work harder to improve the lot of the people.

"As a democratic party, we must stand firm and commit ourselves to our common goal to build a new Ghana we all desire under the able leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu-Addo.

"In every election, there will always be winners and losers and, therefore, we should be able to appreciate the fact that we are a party with a common destiny.

Let's see it as such and stay united in the supreme interest of the NPP,” he stressed.

Mr Boakye, who doubles as a member of the Governing Board of the National Youth Authority (NYA), gave the advice at the Assin North Delegates Conference.

He urged party folks to bury their differences, saying the NPP had a team that was solidly knitted together with a focus on pragmatic socio-economic policies and had stayed true to the people by delivering most of its promises.

Battle ready

Touching on the embattled Assin North Member of Parliament's legal battle, he expressed the readiness of the party to convincingly win the seat in a possible by-election.

According to him, the election of a legislator for the constituency will significantly ease the rising political tension and apprehensions in the area to accelerate rapid socio-economic development.

"President Akufo-Addo won the 2020 election in the Assin North Presidential election, however the NPP parliamentary candidate, Abena Durowaa Mensah, lost the seat to the embattled NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, hence our determination to work hard to win the seat.

“From all indications, the good people of Assin North are ever ready to give the seat back to the NPP.

All that is required is for us to promote cohesion among the rank and file.

I, therefore, urge all of you to be united with a common purpose and prepare yourself adequately for the looming by-election” he added.

Court ruling

A Cape Coast High Court at its sitting on Wednesday, July 28, ordered a fresh election to be conducted in the constituency after restraining Mr Quayson from holding himself out as the MP for the area.

In its ruling, the court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, declared the election of the MP as illegal and void in contravention of article 94 (2) of the 1992 Constitution and ordered the EC to organise a new election to elect an MP.

This is because Mr Quayson, during the 2020 Parliamentary elections still held allegiance to the Canadian government.

Mr Benjamin Essah, Assin North Constituency Chairman of the NPP, said "we are battle-ready for the possible by-election.

We are putting our acts together to take the seat by all legal means to reaffirm the party's political dominance in the area.”