5 hours ago

While calling for a clean and decent campaign in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential elections, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also described the contest as a “family contest.”

According to Dr. Bawumia, all the other nine aspirants are from the same ancestral root, which is the UP tradition.

As a result, the Vice President has instructed his followers to refrain from making verbal attacks, either directly or indirectly, on other aspirants seeking to lead the party as flagbearers to the next general elections.

Dr. Bawumia, who is in the race with ten other contestants, pointed out the difficult task ahead of the party going forward to the 2024 polls, hence the need to run a clean campaign.

“As a family, all factions must recognize that a united front is necessary to confront the NDC,” Dr. Bawumia stated in Kumasi during a campaign tour to party delegates.

“I have instructed all my supporters and spokespersons that we must conduct a clean campaign, avoiding any form of insults.”

Dr. Bawumia also emphasized that unity is key, and that once the contest concludes, they will come together as a cohesive force to ensure that the NDC does not regain power.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 elections on November 4. Ten flagbearer hopefuls have been cleared to participate in the upcoming elections.

Ahead of the November 4 polls, the party has scheduled to hold a special delegates conference on August 26 to reduce to five the number of aspirants seeking to lead the party into the 2024 elections.

Source: citifmonline