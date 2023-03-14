4 hours ago

The United States of America has pledged its support to countries across the Sub Region to fight the activities of armed insurgency through its Operation Flintlock.

Seen as an affront to economic transformation and growth, the United States disclosed that it will continue to work with civil society and other development partners in the Sub Region to ensure that the region remains calm and peaceful in order to attract foreign investment.

Giving the keynote address, the US. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer indicated that one of the objectives of the Flintlock exercise is to develop trust between risk communities and the armed forces through exercises including medical outreach events.

“Our commitment to security in the region is long-term, but today’s exercise is also timely as we don’t have to look far to see security threats in the region. We know security threats cannot be fully addressed through military force, but if we want lasting solutions, we must address the root cause of conflicts which include economic, inter and intra-communal schisms, weak institutions, and competition over resources.”

The Ambassador added that there is a need to “improve security conditions and create the stability required to attract foreign investment and encourage economic growth as Ghana finds itself in an economic crisis.”

“The US continues to support bilateral and regional capacity-building initiatives to counter the threats of terrorism with partners, civil society, defense, law enforcement, and the judiciary systems,” she added.

Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise, which aims to strengthen key partner nation forces throughout Africa alongside the U.S.

Ghana is hosting Operation Flintlock for the first time in 15 years.

Source: citifmonline