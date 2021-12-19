5 hours ago

The immediate past Kumasi Diocesan Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Rt Rev. Christopher Nyarko Andam, has underscored the fact that unity has the power to break any obstacle and achieve the impossible.

Speaking on the topic, “The power of unity,” and using the bible story of Babel, the preacher man said irrespective of whatever association, unity was crucial to propelling such a union into realising whatever dream it sets itself to do.

Occasion

Rt Rev. Andam was addressing the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national delegates conference in Kumasi on Sunday.

He said “there is power in unity. There is power in combined efforts and indeed there is power in a concerted effort.”

From the family level through to the national level, the reverend Minister said Ghana’s progress at any front hinged on unity and togetherness.

“Party stands for unity. If you want to work as a team, you have to work in unity.

He called for forgiveness, eschew hatred and rancour and champion unity.

Worship

Setting the atmosphere for the “word of God” evergreen gospel musicians, the Tagoe Sisters and “worshiper” Diana Asamoah thrilled the over 10,000 supporters of the party and 800 delegates to some heartwarming tunes.

Security

Security arrangements at the Heroes Park, venue for conference, has been tight with a number of both uniform and plain cloths men.

About 400 CCTV cameras have been fixed at every vantage point to deal with miscreants.

However, hundreds of both party faithful and journalists are stuck at the entrance of the Heroes Park for failure to produce COVID-19 vaccination cards.

A few were being scrutinized to authentic their COVID vaccination cards.

Both the arena and the inner perimeter are awash with the tri-colours of the party of red, blue and white.

Conference

The conference is not expected to hold elections but to make some party constitutional amendments.

The 800 delegates across the country are expected to propose some 38 amendments later in the day including proposal to elect a flagbearer two years ahead of national presidential elections.

Source: Graphic