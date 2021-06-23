2 hours ago

The Wetsoyi (Divisional Chief) of the Terkperbiawer Clan, one of the seven clans of Ada in the Greater Accra Region, Nene Korley IV, has stressed the need for unity and peace in Ada to tap the resources to develop the area.

He said what was currently happening among the leadership of some of the clans, especially the Terkperbiawer Clan, in connection with the Ada Songor Lagoon where natural salt is mined, was not the best. He, therefore, called on the leadership of the clan to put things in order for posterity not to judge them.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting of the leadership of the Terkperbiawer Clan at Kasseh in Ada last Friday, Nene Korley explained that no clan or chief of Ada had sold the Songor Lagoon to any investor but it was rather the government that brought the investor in the interest of the Adas for their own development. “We are in support of the new investor to create more jobs for the youth at Ada.

“We have a natural resource at Ada which will develop Ada to an enviable state in the country. I want all the people of Ada to bring their ideas on board in connection with our development plans to ensure that we put Ada on the development map of the country in our own interest, rather than petty squabbles which will not help us,” Nene Korley stated.

He said even though an area could have natural resources, if there was no peace, but rather misunderstanding among the people, there would be no development.

He, therefore, called on the people of the traditional area to come together with the common purpose of developing the area.

The occasion was also used to inaugurate 17 new leaders from the 17 gates of the Terkperbiawer Clan. They included Nene Korley IV, Asafoatse Glorgo Dadebom Anim, Asafoatse Kwakudua Sebbi Doku IV, Nene Amornortey Nangwa (stool father), Nuumo Kiertey Aflama (Libiwornor), Nuumo Theophilus Agbakla (Divisional secretary), Naana Korleki Korley, Asafoatse Amatey Azakudo and Asafoatse Amusu Oboade.

Others were Nene Alipue Tetteh, Jacob Nyabu, Ezekiel Korletey Adjaotor, Joshua Tetteh, Ibrahim Kofi Korley, Raymond Tettehfio, Clement Otu Anim and William Tsrappah.

The leadership also elected five signatories out of the 17 leaders who would always sign legal documents on behalf of the Terkperbiawer Clan. They are Nene Korley IV, Asafoatse Glorgo Dadebom Anim, Theophilus Amatey Agbakla, Nene Amornortey Nangwa and Nuumo Kiertey Aflama.

At the same stakeholders’ meeting, a 73-year-old driver known in private life as Christopher Kiertey Aflama from Puter was elected the new Libiwornor (priest) for the clan to replace Nuumo Amatey Apedo Ayornoo, whom they accused of inciting the people of Ada against the new investor in the Songor Salt Project, Electrochem Ghana Limited.

When the Daily Graphic contacted Nuumo Amatey Apedo Ayornoo to find out if he was aware of the election of a new Libiwornor for the Terkperbiawer Clan, he said “I am the only Libiwornor for Terkperbiawer and Ada for now and until my death, no one can be”.

To prove his case further, he showed a lot of pictures to the Daily Graphic of his installation and the customary rites performed for him at Okorhuem which qualified him as the Libiwornor.

“I was installed as Libiwornor in 1993 and went through the right processes and I have been performing my duty as Libiwornor till date. Those claiming to have installed another one are just joking because they do not have the authority to do that,” Nuumo Apedo stated.

