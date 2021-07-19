10 minutes ago

The Director of Sports at the University of Ghana, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, has been appointed to serve as the Technical Advisor to the Minister for Youth and Sports on issues regarding sports development and sports for development.

His remit will entail planning, implementation, monitoring and evaluation of Youth and Sports programmes and projects within the framework set by the National Sports Act, 2016 (Act 934)/National Youth (Act 939).

With his vast knowledge, experience and background, he will surely help in shaping and bringing in some fresh impetus.

As an expert in global sports, he serves on international and local governing boards. These include the International Centre for Martial Arts for Youth Development and Engagement under the auspices of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), current Chairman of the International Scientific Network on Sport for Development and Peace and member of the executive body of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

He has consulted and continues to consult as an expert for FIFA, UEFA, European Commission, Austrian Government, Africa Union, the Commonwealth, UNESCO, United Nations Office on Drug and Crime, SOS International and Hermann Gmeiner Fond Deutschland, Ghana Football Association as an Appeals Committee member, Ministry of Youth and Sports Ghana, GIZ, and served as the former Country Director of Right To Play Ghana among many others.

As an astute academic who combines industry and academia, he has a large number of publications and contributes to academic resources on sports, and is a visiting lecturer in universities in Europe.

He is also a former board member of Football Against Racism in Europe, a former international board member for International Sport Platform at George Mason University in the United States of America.

The University of Ghana and other sports fraternity in Ghana, West Africa, and Africa congratulate and wish him the best for Ghana and Africa Sports, to make a mark on global sports.

Daily Guide