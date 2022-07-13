3 hours ago

The Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana has ordered its members to embark on an indefinite strike over the 20% Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).

They also want the government to pay their accrued interest on tier two pension arrears from 2016 to 2021.

The decision by the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana brings to five the number of unions so far on strike over COLA demands.

Addressing the media, the National Chairman of the Association, Isaac Donkoh urged their members to withdraw their services until they get positive feedback from the government.

“Today, the Senior Staff of Public Universities will address you. I want to make this clear to all our workers. With this particular strike, we will not exempt any staff. Teaching staff, you are going home. Principal staff, you are going home. Drivers, you are going home.”

“Yesterday they threatened to freeze our salaries [if we embark on strike] and we will tell them we are capable [of declaring the strike]. We have said if we do not hear anything positive from them, we will lay down our tools. We are demanding 20 percent COLA and nothing else.”

The Association has also claimed that the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has threatened to withhold all salaries if the strike is announced.

Speaking to Citi News, some association members dared the commission to do so.

Various groups including the Union of Professional Nurse and Midwives have also joined calls by some public sector workers for the government to pay them the 20% allowance.

Source: citifmonline