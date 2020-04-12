4 hours ago

The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has donated GH¢15,000.00 to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

A statement issued by GAUA, and made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the donation formed part of the Association’s corporate strategies and community impact project.

It said as institutions of higher learning, apart from teaching and research, they were also noted for their support to their communities including provision of essential services.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought forth the need for our communities to be supported as never before. It is in the light of this that GAUA has made a modest contribution to fight this pandemic," the statement said.

The Association is made up of Medical Officers, Consultants, Specialists, Pharmacists, Laboratory Technologists, and other health professionals.

It said these categories of staff of public universities were the frontline health workers who are currently providing specialized services to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the universities and their surrounding communities.

It said GAUA was also supporting the fight through its other members, namely: administrative staff including Registrars, Finance Officers, Estate Officers, Security Experts and Counsellors, who provide important and essential services to keep the university structures, facilities and municipal services running in the midst of the lockdown.

The statement said in a related development, the local branch of the Association at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi, made a modest donation of quantities of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), valued GH¢5,000.00, to the University Hospital, KNUST, Kumasi, towards its efforts at fighting and managing COVID-19.