The Director at the Internal Audit Directorate of the University of Ghana, Dr. Ibrahim Bedi has died, the University has announced.

He is reported to have died on Monday, March 2.

“Dr. Bedi was known to be hardworking and passionate about his work. The University has indeed lost a vital member of its management team and commiserates with his family at this difficult time,” part of a notice signed by the Registrar of the University reads.

He served as Director of the University’s Internal Audit Directorate since August 1, 2019.

Prior to that, he worked on several Departmental, School and University-wide boards/committees.

In December last year, he donated 10 wheelchairs to the University Hospital at a brief ceremony at the Legon Campus.

According to Dr. Bedi he was moved to donate to augment the facilities at the Hospital and also to motivate the medical and support team to facilitate service delivery at the hospital while motivating them to continue to give off their best.

About Dr. Ibrahim Bedi

He is a chartered accountant and faculty at the Department of Accounting, University of Ghana Business School.

He is a fellow, the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (UK); member, the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana; member, American Accounting Association; treasurer, African Accounting and Finance Association; and member, International Association of Accounting Educators and Researchers.

He holds Doctor of Philosophy, Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Administration in accounting degrees. In 2010, he was a visiting scholar to the Open University, UK. He is a partner of Taylor, Folson and Associates (Chartered Accountants).

Source: universnewsroom