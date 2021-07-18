7 hours ago

A 21-year-old student is battling for his life at the emergency ward of the University of Ghana Hospital after jumping from the second floor of the Jane Nelson Hall of the university to the ground floor.

The victim, identified as Fawaz Amponsah, a Level 300 Bachelor of Arts (BA) Psychology student, is said to have jumped when he attempted to escape from an assault on him by some persons yet to be identified.

He suffered injuries to his head, waist and feet after jumping from room 3071 on the second floor of the hall of residence.

Hospital report

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, confirmed the incident to the Daily Graphic.

She said the police responded to a report from the University of Ghana Hospital of a person who had been brought to the facility with injuries at about 8 a.m. yesterday.

When a team of police officers visited the hospital, they were informed that the victim was in a stable condition but was scheduled for series of X-Rays and C-T scans.

The team of police investigators also visited the scene of the incident and invited the roommates of the victim and the hall authorities to assist with investigations.

Incidents

There has been a number of incidents of students jumping from halls of residence in public universities resulting in their injury or death.

In April 2021, a student jumped from the fourth floor of the Mensah Sabah Hall Annex of the University of Ghana and lay unconscious at the 37 Military Hospital for more than two weeks.

Another student fell from the first floor of the Unity Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.