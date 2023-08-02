3 hours ago

A male student of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) was nearly lynched by fellow students after being mistaken for a thief.

According to Accra-based UTV's Bono regional reporter, William Arthur, the victim, identified as William Thompson Jnr, a third-year BSC Information Technology student, was waiting for a friend outside a hostel when the unfortunate event occurred after a Student Representative Council’s (SRC) event.

The reporter explained that Thompson, together with his friends, were strolling around the hostels after the SRC event and one of the friends needed to use the washroom, however, after a prolonged absence, the rest of the group grew concerned and went searching for him.

During the search, Thompson is reported to have entered a particular floor of the hostel seeking information about his missing friend from one of the residents.

The reporter further explained that Thompson’s presence was misinterpreted as the residents accused him of being a thief and alleged that he had been stealing phones and laptops from the hostel, resulting in severe beatings.

Amidst the ordeal, William's friends, who were also searching for him, heard his cries for help emanating from one of the rooms and rushed to his rescue.

He added that one person has been arrested, but the others who participated in the assault are on the run.

