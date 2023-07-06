3 hours ago

Residents in Ntewusae, a farming community in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region, have been thrown into a state of shock and fear after a man was found in a bush dead, with his head cut off.

The unidentified man was found lying in a supine position, sparking rumours of ritual murder.

Police in the Krachi West Municipality have however begun investigations in unravelling the mysterious death of the man and arrest the perpetrators.

The body has since been deposited at the Krachi West district hospital morgue.

Narrating the incident to, the Assemblyman for Ntewuase, Philip Donkor, explained that the body was discovered on Monday, July 3, around 11am, by some of the community members on their way to the farms.

Mr. Donkor emphasized that announcement has been made to the community members to come for identification of the body.

“My attention was drawn to the body on Monday, July 3, after going to the scene. We realised that he was naked. The body was in a pool of blood under a mango tree close to the road. Due to the blood stain spread across the road, most of the farmers were unable to cross to their various farms. I immediately rushed to the police station to make an official report.”

“We have announced to the community members to come for identification of the body which has been deposited at the Krachi west district hospital morgue. The police have started their investigation”.

Source: citifmonline