Unlicensed courier bikes to be released only after fines and registration — Regulator

By Prince Antwi April 22, 2026

The Postal and Courier Services Regulatory Commission has clarified that motorbikes seized during its recent enforcement exercise will only be released after owners pay the required fines and complete the necessary licensing procedures.

The Commission stressed that riders operating without valid permits are in violation of the law and will face penalties.

The clarification follows a crackdown in Accra that led to the confiscation of nearly 100 unlicensed courier motorbikes.

According to the regulator, the exercise is part of ongoing efforts to enforce compliance with directives requiring courier operators to register, obtain licences and be integrated into the national courier management system.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the Commission’s Public Relations Manager, Edwin Nii Yeboah Burgesson, said affected riders must first settle the prescribed penalties before their motorbikes can be released.

He added that after payment, the Commission will assist operators to regularise their activities.

Mr Burgesson explained that the enforcement drive is aimed at ensuring that all courier and delivery services operate within the established regulatory framework.

He further indicated that the Commission will continue to conduct unannounced inspections across various locations to ensure compliance.

The exercise, he noted, is being carried out in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to maintain order and support enforcement efforts.

Under the law establishing the Commission, any motorbike seized for operating without a licence attracts a fine, and only those who meet the stipulated conditions will have their bikes returned while being guided to formalise their operations.

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Prince Antwi
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