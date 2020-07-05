4 hours ago

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan is interesting a yet to be identified Italian Serie A club after leaving Indian Super league side NorthEast United.

The 34 year old is currently a free agent after leaving the Indian outfit in the winter transfer window and can begin talks with any interested club.

Ghana's all time leading scorer has on countless occasions expressed his desire to play for his boyhood club Asante Kotoko with talks set to have started but that may have to wait as talks have reportedly began with a yet to be name Serie A club.

It is being reported that the yet to be identified Serie A club have initiated talks with the intermediaries of Asamoah Gyan through Greg Sports Consult and his elder brother Baffour Gyan.

The well traveled globe trotter began his European sojourn in Italy playing for the likes of Udinese, Modena before stint in France with Stade Rennes.

Gyan also played for English side Sunderland for just a season before deciding to swap England for the riches on offer in the far East with Al Ain, Shangai SIPG, Al Ahli Dubai among others.

He also had stints in Turkey with Kayserispor before what was thought to be a final pay day in India.