Minister of Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has warned contractors and stakeholders in the road construction industry that the era of indiscriminate contract awards without proper funding and oversight is over.

Addressing the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Wednesday, July 30, Mr. Agbodza described the previous system as chaotic, revealing that since assuming office, he has been overwhelmed with unsolicited proposals for contracts that lacked transparency and financial backing.

“There was almost uncontrolled level of award of contract. As a minister, every day people come to me with packages and they are throwing them in front of me to just approve. Reset means that that cannot be done.”

He emphasised that the Mahama administration is committed to resetting the contract approval process, prioritizing discipline, proper planning, and financial accountability. Moving forward, only projects that are fully planned and included in the national budget will be considered for approval.

“We will only go ahead with projects that have been programmed and budgeted for,” the Minister said firmly. “I am pleading with everybody interested in playing a role in the road sector that the days of uncontrolled, unregulated award of contracts is far gone. We will only start projects that we are sure we can fund.”