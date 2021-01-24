20 minutes ago

Newcastle United have told Ghanaian international Christian Atsu and other fringe players to look for a new club.

The club wants Atsu and some dead wood like Achraf Lazaar and Henri Saivet to leave this transfer window even before their contract expires in June.

The Former Chelsea star is having a torrid time at the St James's park having had to settle for a place on the bench in most parts of last season.

According to the Evening Chronicle, the three will be out of contract at Newcastle in June and the trio are unwanted on Tyneside.

Atsu and the two other players were not registered by the Magpies this season in the English Premier League are draining the club of over £100,000 per week in wages between them.

If the trio depart the St James' Park, it will free up the wage bill in order for the club to freshen up the squad with new faces.

Atsu, who started just 6 league games last season was not registered entirely for the season and has only made one cameo appearance in the Carabao Cup this season.

The Ghanaian is in his fourth year at Newcastle after joining from Chelsea and has attracted interest from Turkey and Scotland in the past.