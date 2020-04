43 minutes ago

Up to 150 members of the Saudi royal family are infected with coronavirus, it has been reported.

King Salman and Mohammed bin Salman have both gone into isolation to avoid the outbreak, reports added.

Doctors at the elite King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh that treats members of the royal family are preparing 500 more beds for an expected influx of patients.

The operators of the facility said: 'Directives are to be ready for VIPs from around the country'.