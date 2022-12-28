2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has called on the Ghanaian media to uphold high journalistic standards, embrace training and critically engage the citizenry to advance the development of the country.

According to him, that was the only way the media could be regarded the media’s impact on nation building could be fully realised.

Speaking at the maiden Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Dinner in Accra on December 21, he said, achieving an impactful media would require that practitioners publish facts and avoid contents that contains falsehood.

The event brought together members of the Diplomatic Corps, owners of media organizations and journalists including the 2021 journalist of the year, Portia Gabor to socialise and deliberate on issues of mutual interest.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated the importance of the media in the realisation of government’s development plans and pledged of his government’s continuous support for journalists.

In this regard, he appealed to journalists to ensure that their omments and opinions on the ongoing discussions between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government were factual.

He said the tue decision to seek an IMF support programme was to repair, in the short term, the country’s public finances.

“Some persons might want to paint the process black with misinformation to court bad affection for the government, hence the need for the media to separate facts from comments in the ongoing debate on the move by the government.

I have an appeal to make, especially at a time when the dissemination of accurate information is so critical. You already know we have had to seek the collaboration of the IMF to repair, in the short term, our public finances. I would urge you not to fall prey to the schemes of such persons. Support Fund,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

The President of GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, appealed to the government to support the Journalists Support Fund aimed at providing assistance for journalists who could face physical assaults in the discharge of their duties.

He explained that the fund was critical for the advancement of the freedom of the Ghanaian media, hence the need for all Ghanaians support it.

He said the media would not hesitate to hold the government accountable by committing to its watchdog role in society while also collaborating to further the country’s development.