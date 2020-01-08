3 hours ago

The National Commission for Civil Education (NCCE) has said as the country goes to the polls this year, Ghanaians should uphold the spirit of tolerance, national unity, peace, cohesion and patriotism as guiding values for national development.

“We urge the youth, particularly political party activists, not to be misguided by some politicians and be used as vigilantes and instruments of violence. Rather, the youth should eschew acts of violence before, during and after the elections as their contribution to peaceful elections and nation building,” it said.

Statement

A statement issued by the NCCE to mark the second National Constitution Day said the day was instituted in 2019 to enable Ghanaians to reflect on how far they had come in the democratic practice under the Fourth Republic, assess the challenges and plan the way forward towards entrenching Ghana’s democracy.

“January 7, 2020 commemorates the 28th milestone of the sustenance of the 1992 Constitution that has witnessed seven general elections and the peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected government to another.

Celebration

“As we celebrate this day, the NCCE reiterates that all well-meaning Ghanaians owe it a duty to live up to our rights and responsibilities as citizens and strengthen our resolve to protect our national stability for posterity,” it said.

It reminded Ghanaians that the 1992 Constitution had urged all to “foster a spirit of loyalty to Ghana that overrides sectional, ethnic and other loyalties”.

It, therefore, entreated Ghanaians to act peacefully and guard against the occurrence of any form of violence to avoid the sort of untold hardships that some African countries suffered when they experienced violent conflicts.

Background

The Constitution Day was set aside as a public holiday to mark the coming into effect of the 1992 Constitution and the birth of the Fourth Republic.

First observed last year, the newly designated holiday is to remind Ghanaians of their commitment to uphold the tenets of the rule of law, constitutionalism and democracy.

More importantly, the day is to remind the citizens of their collective commitment to a regime of uninterrupted constitutional order.

The 1992 Constitution

The 1992 Constitution came into force on January 7, 1993 after it had been approved in a referendum on April 28, 1992.

It defines the fundamental political principles establishing the structure, procedures, powers and duties of the government, the structure of the Judiciary and the Legislature.

It also states, in very clear terms, the fundamental rights and duties of a citizen.

January 7 subsequent to an election year is also the day Heads of State are sworn into office in Ghana.

The government, last year, presented a bill before Parliament and amended the Public Holidays Act, 2001 (Act 601) to include January 7 as a statutory public holiday.

It made July 1, formerly marked as Republic Day and public holiday, a commemorative day.

The government will organise a lecture on Friday to commemorate the day.