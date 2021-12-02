3 hours ago

The Upper East Regional Caucus in Parliament has called for negotiations between the feuding parties in the Bawku conflict to ensure the matter is resolved amicably.

This comes on the back of a shooting incident on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, which led to the imposition of a curfew in the Municipality.

Addressing journalists on the matter, the MP for Builsa North, who is the ranking member on the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament, James Agalga, commended the security agencies for the calm restored in the community.

“We want to thank them [security agencies] for their efforts. The Regional Security Council appears to have a handle on the matter,” he said.

“We would encourage them to continue to work very hard, bring the feuding factions together, resort to negotiations.”

Mr. Agalga noted further that the Peace Council has in the past been effective in handling such tensions.

“It is not too late, so we will appeal to all to resort to peaceful means in resolving the conflict in Bawku. There can never be a leader or a loser in armed conflict.”

Meanwhile, the ban on the wearing of smocks remains in full force.

The Upper East Regional Coordinating Council banned the wearing of smocks in Bawku in a bid to prevent criminals and unscrupulous persons from concealing weapons in them to harm people.

At least five persons were arrested in Bawku over the disturbances in the area.

Source: citifmonline.com