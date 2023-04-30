4 hours ago

Pupils of Punyoro primary school in the Kassena-Nankana Municipal in the Upper East Region are appealing to government to renovate the school to avert a possible collapse of the facility.

The pupils also want government to provide them with textbooks to enhance teaching and learning.

Citi News understands that Punyoro primary school was established in 1963 to provide primary education to children in the community.

But the first block of the school has not seen any renovation since the school was established.

The weak structure characterized by the absence of windows and leaking classrooms negatively hinders teaching and learning.

Lack of adequate textbooks is also affecting academic work in this school.

The situation is further exacerbated when it rains thus bringing teaching and learning to a halt.

Speaking to Citi News, some pupils shared their ordeal and appealed to government for urgent support.

The Headmistress of the school, Logonia Rolanda, bemoaned the impact of the situation on academic work and called on stakeholders to intervene.

“The situation has affected academic work in the school, we are calling on government to come to our aid,” she appealed.

At the school’s 60th Anniversary, the school’s management committee (SMC), appealed for funding from benevolent persons to help address the plight of the school pupils.

“We are also calling on corporate bodies and individuals to come to our aid,” Isaac Yorose, SMC chairman for the school appealed

Source: citifmonline