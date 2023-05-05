2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim, Fredrick Obeng Adom, has cut for an electricity project for 23 communities in the constituency.

The project, when completed, will increase the number of communities in the enclave that are connected to the national grid.

According to the MP, 19 communities will benefit from phase one of the rural electrification project.

Mr. Obeng Adom at the sod cutting at Agyirikwa – one of the beneficiary communities – on Thursday, May 4, said he is prepared to ensure the constituency is properly developed for the benefit of its constituents.

“Today is a very important day in the life of our constituency. It is a day that processes begin for the electrification of some of our communities.”

“I am extremely happy about it as it is going to be under my watch. But I must add that I am more than prepared to do more for this great constituency,” he said.

Present at the event were the DCE for the area, Eugene Sackey, the NPP constituency chairman, Nana Addai Obuobi, and his first Vice Chairman, Nuru Alhassan, Council of Elders, Council of Patrons and chiefs of the area.

Source: citifmonline