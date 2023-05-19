16 hours ago

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Upper West Akim, Fredrick Obeng Adom, has cut sod for a rural telephony project at Asuokaw.

Communities like Owurakesim, Kofikyere, Keteyensua, Nkorkor and Wina will benefit from the project when completed.

The sod cutting was done on Friday, May 19, 2023.

According to the MP, this will make the telephone services within the community and the constituency as a whole better.

Addressing a gathering at Asuokaw, Mr Obeng Adom promised to ensure its completion in the shortest possible time.

“This is great for me, for you and for us all. We will have this project completed to ensure that we all enjoy our phone calls, text messages and everything that has to do with telephony.”

“I promise to ensure it’s completed in earnest for the benefit of all of us,” he said.

Present at the ceremony were Barima Kwame Ofori II, chief of Asuokaw; the DCE for the area, Eugene Sackey; the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Constituency Secretary, Rahman Ganiyu; the Elections Officer, Magid Nurudeen, and the Assistant Secretary, Osafo Abednego.

Fredrick Obeng Adom lobbied for the project from GIFEC.

Officials of GIFEC were also present to ensure necessary materials and equipment needed for the immediate commencement of the project were delivered.

Source: citifmonline