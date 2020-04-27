2 hours ago

The Upper West Region has now recorded 273 cases of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) with 43 deaths so far.

This was disclosed by the Upper West Regional Minister Dr Hafiz Bin Salih.

He said even though this is unpleasant, they are working hard to ensure this disease does not spread.

"We have recorded 273 cases with 43 death and this is not pleasant at all. Since this disease surfaced we have informed the Ghana Health Service and they have not slept on it. Last week the Director of Health came here to access the situation and he will soon present his report, even though we are currently dealing with COVID-19, we are also doing everything possible to ensure this disease varnishes from the system."

The Deputy Health Minister, Dr Oko-Boye is currently in the Upper West Region.

He has met with some major stakeholders to discuss ways of ensuring the halt the spread of the disease.

He has so far met with chiefs and elders in the region to discuss the government's plans to help the indigenes.

Dr. Bin Salih stated that the region has over 9,000 vials of ceftrizone and five packs of pastorex to treat the disease and has, therefore, urged people infected with the deadly disease to report to health facilities whenever one begins experiencing headache, fever and stiffness for immediate attention than resorting to self-medication.

He also assured the people not to panic as there are enough drugs to help manage and treat meningitis cases.

Dr Bin Dalih has already stated that there is no vaccine worldwide for sero-type X which is currently affecting the people and they must be proactive in reporting to the health facilities to avoid more deaths.

The spread of CSM has come at a time where Ghana is also battling with the novel coronavirus.

Source: Prime News Ghana