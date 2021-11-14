6 hours ago

The Police have arrested two persons in the Upper West Region for allegedly robbing and injuring two victims.

The suspects, Musdeen Issahaku and Alhassan Musah, who were part of a team of four on a robbery spree on Saturday dawn, November 13, 2021, in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region, allegedly stabbed two of their victims who are currently responding to treatment at the hospital.

Another suspect, Osman Seidu, while attacking some residents at Poyentanga with a weapon was shot dead.

A statement by the Police indicated that “there is a manhunt for the fourth suspect who escaped arrest.”

“Suspect Musdeen Issahaku is an ex-convict who is standing trial in another armed robbery case at the Wa Circuit Court, where he is on court bail”

“We commend residents of Poyentanga and Samanbo for collaborating with the Police to arrest the suspects.”

“We are appealing to residents in the Wa West District and its environs to be on the lookout and report any badly wounded person for Police action.”

“Indeed, Police-community partnership is the master key for crime-fighting and we continue to urge the public to work with the Police in this regard,” the statement added.

Source: citifmonline