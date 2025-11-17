3 hours ago

The Deputy Director of Operations of the United Party (UP), Miss Afia Korankyewaa, has called on the government to reduce the number of chicks distributed to each beneficiary under the "Nkok) nketenkete" programme from fifty (50) to twenty (20).

Miss Korankyewaa explained that reducing the allocation would encourage beneficiaries to take the programme more seriously, noting that Ghanaians do not always value freebies. She urged the officials managing the initiative to reconsider the number of chicks given to each participant.

Currently, under phase one of the programme, each beneficiary receives 50 chicks, feed support, and technical guidance to ensure the survival and sustainability of their poultry projects.

“Reducing the 'Nkok)' from 50 to 20 per person will help ensure beneficiaries’ seriousness and commitment,” she added.

The UP official also highlighted the need to safeguard the programme from potential saboteurs, recommending the implementation of a strict monitoring and evaluation framework to protect the initiative.

The "Nkok) nketenkete" programme is designed not only to reduce unemployment but also to curb the heavy importation of frozen chicken into Ghana. Over three million poultry birds are expected to be distributed across the country.

The initiative aims to make poultry production attractive and accessible for all Ghanaians—in homes, schools, and communities. Beneficiaries will receive birds, feed, and other essential supplies to start their poultry businesses.